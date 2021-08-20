This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
HUNTINGTON — Current rates of COVID-19 transmission are high and are forecasted to increase during the next two weeks, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department warned members of the public Friday.
"We anticipate rates of new COVID-19 infections in the range of those seen in January of 2021, resulting in some serious illness and death," the department announced. "Rates of COVID-19-related hospital admissions, admissions to intensive care units, and ventilator use are likewise increasing."
In August, county health officials have seen cases of COVID-19 reported in people ranging in age from younger than 1 to 90. Partially or fully vaccinated individuals represent at least one in six new Cabell County cases for the month as well.
The delta variant is the dominant circulating strain, according to the department, causing more than 90% of recent infections in West Virginia.
"Reports indicate that severely ill patients in local hospitals are much more likely to be unvaccinated than all reported cases, consistent with recently published reports regarding the protective qualities of COVID vaccination," the department announced.
Cabell County residents are being advised of these events so they can make appropriate decisions to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 infection. The health department is asking residents to take the following steps:
Get vaccinated if not vaccinated, and complete your vaccination series to become fully vaccinated. Individuals with specific immune deficiencies also have the availability of a third dose to increase the likelihood of vaccine protection.
Mask up in all indoor public spaces, whether you are vaccinated or not, and do so until the surge is over and the risk decreases. Consider also masking in crowded outdoor spaces.
Maintain distance at all times as much as possible in public spaces.
Use contactless or contact lowering services as much as possible.
Continue to wash hands and sanitize surfaces frequently.
Get tested for COVID-19 if you develop any symptoms or have been exposed to someone who is infected with COVID-19.
Participate in any COVID-19 testing screening available at your school or work.
COVID-19 trends can be monitored online at cabellhealth.org, the West Virginia DHHR dashboard and with the CDC COVID Data Tracker. For more information, visit cabellhealth.org or call the COVID-19 hotline at 304-526-3383.
