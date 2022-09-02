The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Because of recent federal funding, plans are in motion for the first tenant to expand to the former ACF property in Huntington.

Through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, $68.2 million was awarded to the Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition, or ACT Now Coalition, and is supported by an additional $30 million in match and leverage dollars. Of those funds, $15.7 million will go toward the redevelopment of two former local industrial sites in Huntington into centers for 21st century manufacturing, the City of Huntington said.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

