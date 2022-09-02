EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, City of Huntington officials and Coalfield Development Corp. officials tour the former ACF manufacturing site during a tour of former brownfield sites on March 17, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Because of recent federal funding, plans are in motion for the first tenant to expand to the former ACF property in Huntington.
Through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, $68.2 million was awarded to the Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition, or ACT Now Coalition, and is supported by an additional $30 million in match and leverage dollars. Of those funds, $15.7 million will go toward the redevelopment of two former local industrial sites in Huntington into centers for 21st century manufacturing, the City of Huntington said.
The first anchor tenant of the H-BIZ manufacturing hub is a new welding and robotics technology training center. Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute will oversee the training center in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College. RCBI will utilize robotic welding technology at this new Training Center and integrate it into its advanced welding program.
The center will support City of Huntington efforts to grow additional manufacturing job opportunities, said Charlotte Weber, longtime RCBI director and now vice president of government relations for Marshall University, in the news release.
“This state-of-the-art Welding & Robotics Technology Training Center will make training more accessible and provide unbelievable hands-on access to the latest advanced training technologies to meet the needs of area manufacturers, train students for in-demand, good-paying jobs here at home and grow a highly skilled workforce required to attract new industry to the state,” Weber said.
RCBI’s welding training program is nationally recognized and includes direct customized training for manufacturers as well as a student program in partnership with Mountwest. The program does not have a permanent home and only has welding training three evenings a week. Since beginning seven years ago, 230 students who have earned more than 1,100 American Welding Society certificates have been through RCBI’s welding program. The National Energy Technology Laboratories recognized the program as an Advanced Welding Workforce Initiative.
The dedicated welding training site “will allow for a major increase in enrollment, the installation of state-of-the-art training technologies and the ability to run day and evening courses throughout the whole week to meet student and industry demand,” the city said.
“As owner and developer of the former ACF site, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) considers it a privilege to spearhead the redevelopment of this historical, 150-year-old brownfield property into an environmentally clean industrial and commercial site with modern amenities,” said Cathy Burns, executive director of HMDA. “The Build Back Better Regional Challenge investment will allow existing businesses to retain and add jobs and strengthen partnerships with the renowned training programs of RCBI to expand to meet the growing needs of a transformative workforce.”
The ACT Now Coalition, led by Coalfield Development Corp., includes cities of Huntington, Charleston and Logan; West Virginia and Marshall universities; and several economic revitalization organizations and private-sector innovators. The goal of the initiative is to transform southern West Virginia’s economy through sustainable efforts such as the redevelopment of industrial spaces and brownfields for modern manufacturing.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
