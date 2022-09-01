The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Noah Smith, who was among students in the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s latest program to train students on computer-controlled machining, said the training will be used for his future career goals.

Smith, who lives in St. Albans, West Virginia, works in a machine shop and is a student at RCBI. As part of a CNC Machining Bootcamp, Smith has learned to use software for machining. CNC means “computer numerical control.”

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

