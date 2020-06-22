HUNTINGTON — Tanner Huff says plans to improve accessibility to the public “makerspace” at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University will make a big difference in the lives of people with big dreams who have mobility impairments.
“It means people like me, who are in wheelchairs or use walkers, and don’t think they have the opportunity to create things will now have those opportunities, thanks to RCBI,” said Huff, a 29-year-old from Ironton.
RCBI announced it will install specialized furniture and equipment in its Huntington makerspace. The goal is to make 3D printers and other technology more accessible to all individuals in the community.
“Mobility impairment should not prevent members of our community from realizing their making potential,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “Whether they are entrepreneurs, hobbyists, inventors or business owners, everyone will have easier access to the latest equipment, tools and technology we provide at RCBI.”
Additions to the Maker Vault will include height-adjustable tables, push-button-controlled tool stands, self-propelled work carts, weight-reducing tool tethers and high-resolution adjustable monitors — among other improvements, according to RCBI Makerspace and STEM Coordinator Deacon Stone.
“We believe when we design spaces and places for those with mobility impairments, we really make them much easier to use for all of us,” Stone said.
Huff said he wants to use the makerspace to develop things that would help out those with mobility issues with everyday things.
“One idea I have is a mount for a car seat that would give those with mobility limitations the ability to carry a child without the risk of falling,” he said. “I envision the mount being strapped to a wheelchair or walker. I would not be able design this idea without RCBI and its makerspace.”
Huff’s fiancée, Lauren Ball, 24, also from Ironton, also has mobility limitations and has lots of ideas, as well.
“My ideas are about helping more people become more independent,” Ball said.
One of Ball’s ideas is create some type of lift system in public restrooms to help those unable to get out of their wheelchairs.
“I think the more options for those with mobility limitations, the better,” Ball said.
The upgrades to the RCBI Maker Vault are expected to be complete by late summer.
The funding to make the improvements comes from a grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. The late actor and his wife created the foundation to advance innovative research and improve quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis.
Weber said RCBI staff will work with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offices and other service agencies to inform individuals with mobility issues about the making opportunities available at RCBI.
“We want everybody to be able to use and enjoy all our makerspace has to offer,” Weber said. “We are grateful to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for its generous support, which will allow people with differing abilities to engage in the do-it-yourself experiences we offer.”
The RCBI Maker Vault provides community access to 3D printers, laser engraver, vinyl cutter, vacuum forming system, soldering and electronics equipment and other technology complemented by hands-on instruction.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vault is open by appointment only. Monthly memberships are $25.
For more information, contact Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or call him at 304-781-1659.