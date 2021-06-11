The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — RCBI will host two robotics camps in July.

WeDo 2.0 Robotics and Coding Express Camp for students ages 6-8 will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 19-23, and a VEX IQ Robotics and RAD Drone Camp for students ages 9-14 is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 19-23, at the Robert C. Byrd Institute, 1050 4th Ave., Huntington.

Focusing on fundamental building and programming skills, interactive games and fun challenges, each camp will provide information about age-appropriate competitions and how to get involved and stay engaged in robotics. NASA staff will lead the camps.

To help defray costs, a $50 donation for the WeDo camp or a $100 donation for the VEX IQ camp is suggested.

Visit www.rcbi.org/roboticsJuly2021, enter the student information, then select the July 19-23 Huntington event under Hands-on Robotics Camps.

For more information, contact dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.

