Dianne Anestis discusses the cultural sharing of the Shawnee Native Americans as the Mary Ingles Trail Association presents their re-enactment camp on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Beech Fork State Park.
BARBOURSVILLE — Members of the Mary Ingles Trail Association are celebrating the life of their namesake, Mary Draper Ingles.
Since Friday, re-enactors have been set up in a 1700-era living history camp on the grounds of Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville in an effort to share information with curious members of the public. Demonstrations were scheduled, and visitors were able to interact with and ask questions of the re-enactors.
The true story of Ingles has been documented in books, articles and movies over the years, all centering around her 1755 abduction by the Shawnee Tribe, subsequent escape and treacherous 500-mile journey home that brought her through the Tri-State.
The re-enactment camp continues from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The event is free, but donations are welcomed to help with travel expenses.
