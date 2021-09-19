The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — Members of the Mary Ingles Trail Association are celebrating the life of their namesake, Mary Draper Ingles.

Since Friday, re-enactors have been set up in a 1700-era living history camp on the grounds of Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville in an effort to share information with curious members of the public. Demonstrations were scheduled, and visitors were able to interact with and ask questions of the re-enactors.

The true story of Ingles has been documented in books, articles and movies over the years, all centering around her 1755 abduction by the Shawnee Tribe, subsequent escape and treacherous 500-mile journey home that brought her through the Tri-State.

The re-enactment camp continues from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The event is free, but donations are welcomed to help with travel expenses.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.