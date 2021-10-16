BARBOURSVILLE — Tents were pitched, firewood was gathered and re-enactors worked together Friday to set up camp in Barboursville for this weekend’s Civil War Days.
The re-enactment, a two-day event taking place at Barboursville City Park, will bring one of the early Civil War battles to life for guests eager to see and learn more about local history. Camps are open to the public throughout the weekend, with the battle taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Other activities included in the weekend event are a ladies’ tea at 2 p.m. Saturday; camp dance ball from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday; cannon firing at 10:15 p.m. Saturday; church service at 10 a.m. Sunday; and memorial service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Civil War Days commemorates the Battle of Barboursville, which took place July 14, 1861. The battle is regarded by some historians as the first land battle of the Civil War, according to information from mobile app and website Clio, which connects people to historic and cultural sites across the U.S. The battle was fought between local pro-Confederate militia and U.S. forces on “Fortification Hill.”
A second battle in September 1862 occurred when Ohio and Virginia cavalry clashed near the Hatfield Hotel.
The battle is depicted in a mural in a tunnel on Central Avenue that portrays the village’s history. There are also signs about the battle on Main Street and along the Midland Trail.
