Mental Health First Aid Trainer Sarah Brown, left, talks with City of Huntington Planner Janney Lockman, right, and Planning Technician Nate Crum, center during Coalfield Development's Community Conversation event on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at West Edge in Huntington.
REACH Initiative Founder and Executive Director Beverly Sharp, left, and Coalfield Development Enterprise Support Coordinator Gina Milum, right, welcome everyone to a Community Conversation event on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at West Edge in Huntington.
Kristin Tiedeman, right, of the Fletcher Group speaks with REACH Initiative Founder and Executive Director Beverly Sharp during Coalfield Development's Community Conversation event on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at West Edge in Huntington.
George Thomas with Prestera, right, talks with Jenna Vanhoose from Mountwest Community and Technical College during Coalfield Development's Community Conversation event on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at West Edge in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Over a dozen West Virginia organizations gathered Wednesday morning to provide resources for people re-entering the community after incarceration.
The community was invited to Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory to stroll through the various resource tables at the “Community Conversation” event on the left side of the building.
If one turned right at the entrance, they could be inspired by the exhibition of art created by incarcerated inmates in the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
“The Inside - - - > Out: IncARceraTion” touring exhibit is made up of works by West Virginians during their time in prison and has traveled around the state since 2022. The artwork will travel to Vermont next after the last viewing day on April 16.
Coalfield partnered with The REACH (Restore Empower & Attain Connections with Hope) Initiative organization to provide community members with resources.
The organization brought many of its connections with assistance in substance abuse treatment, housing, employment, clothing, food, legal aid and health care plans.
“We've seen a lot of success stories. We have seen people that also go back, you know, and it's sad and it's frustrating, but a lot of that is due to the barriers when you jump through so many hoops or try to jump through hoops and get knocked down every single time, it can be disappointing,” Southern West Virginia Reentry Specialist Jeremiah Nelson said.
“A lot of times those type of stressors, especially (for) a person with substance use disorder, can cause them to go back into substance use.”
Once someone is released from the prison system, they may have multiple barriers such as finding a job, a home or transportation. Nelson said many people do not have an ID, birth certificate or a Social Security card when released, making the process for life as a community member more difficult.
Nelson said a client of his had to wait five to six months to get a Social Security card.
Sponsors at these events are not just telling the stories of others, but also their own stories.
Nelson was open about the time he served from 2005 to 2008 in West Virginia for a federal drug crime. He said he was lucky to have family support, but not everyone does — so he becomes that family member for his clients.
“When a person comes out of incarceration, they will tell you that the only way that they're going to succeed is by having a network or just a support network. So we try to take place of that by connecting them with resources,” he said.
While incarcerated, correctional officers tell inmates what to do — where to go, when to go, how to go, what to eat, when to eat — limiting the opportunity to make decisions, according to Nelson.
“Once you hit the streets, that number (of decisions) increase ... and can be very overwhelming at times,” He said.
He said to this day — 18 years later — he still has to check "yes" to felony conviction questions on paperwork.
“(Felons) get excluded from certain jobs, licensure certifications, clearances, different things like that,” He said. “I mean, just until a couple of years ago, you couldn’t become a beautician or a barber cosmetologist in the state of West Virginia. (With a) criminal record, you still can't do things like massage therapy.”
Gina Milum, the operations and outreach coordinator of Coalfield Development, said the event was the first to be hosted at the nonprofit, but the organization hopes it will be an annual resource opportunity.
