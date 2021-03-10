BARBOURSVILLE — Countless individuals and groups have rushed to the aid of Davis Creek Elementary School as it recovers from major flooding that damaged six classrooms last week.
Some donated supplies that teachers had placed on online shopping lists, and others gave their time to help clean classrooms and sort through water-damaged items, but Charleston-based Read Aloud West Virginia donated books — and lots of them.
Executive Director Dawn Miller said the Read Aloud West Virginia chapter in Cabell County reached out after a full assessment of the damage was done and asked for books as many of the classroom libraries had been either severely damaged or completely wiped out.
“They asked if we could help, which we were thrilled to be able to do. We have given them about 1,200 books,” Miller said. “That should be a good start on restocking their classrooms. As you know, it is important for children to be surrounded by tempting and engaging books to browse and to read.”
A volunteer from Cabell County, Linda Beaer, picked up the books in Charleston on Wednesday morning and delivered them to the school later that day. The donated books were worth about $20,000.
“Each classroom lost thousands of dollars (of materials) in these classroom libraries, and this is a big head start in allowing them to replace some of those books that they’ve lost,” Principal Patrick O’Neal said. “It’s a tremendous thing that Read Aloud has done for us, and we greatly appreciate it.”
The donated books are a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, tailored to elementary-level reading and offering a range of reading levels and styles for the students.
“There are some paperback story books, picture books that some are suited for kindergarten and some for higher-level classrooms, some classic titles that people will recognize, some that kids maybe haven’t seen, and others teachers can build lessons around,” Miller added.
The program’s mission, she said, is motivating kids to read for fun, and offering a variety of selections and genres allows for each student to be able to explore the collection and find something that interests them.
“It is so exciting to see Read Aloud come to the assistance of the Davis Creek school community and provide a huge resource to learn, grow and move beyond the natural disaster,” Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
Davis Creek students were forced to switch back to remote learning last week because of the damage done to the classrooms and the HVAC system. Saxe said by the end of the week, the central office will have a better idea about when the school building could reopen to students.