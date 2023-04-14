The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The B’nai Sholom Congregation will host its annual Reading of the Names observance Sunday in honor of Yom HaShoah, national Holocaust Memorial Day. They’ve been doing this for at least 20 years.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, volunteers will read out the names of the estimated 6 million victims who died during the Holocaust. Other information, if it is known, like the victim’s place of residence, place of death, date of death and age will also be read.

