Chris Bailey of Huntington reads victims' names from the list with assistance from congregation member Herman Glaser as the B'nai Sholom Congregation conducts a reading of the names of Holocaust victims on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The B’nai Sholom Congregation will host its annual Reading of the Names observance Sunday in honor of Yom HaShoah, national Holocaust Memorial Day. They’ve been doing this for at least 20 years.
From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, volunteers will read out the names of the estimated 6 million victims who died during the Holocaust. Other information, if it is known, like the victim’s place of residence, place of death, date of death and age will also be read.
Community members are welcome to participate in reading names for 10 to 15 minute intervals. Those interested should call 304-522-2980.
The event will take place at the corner of 10th Avenue and 10th Street or in the synagogue social hall if it rains.
“We can never forget. To sum it all in a simple sentence, it’s ‘We can not forget the Holocaust.’ That’s why we remember the names,” Peter Levy said.
Levy estimates volunteers will read a couple thousand names — about 200 an hour.
There will be a break for Minyan Service 9 to 9:30 a.m. and the closing ceremony is at 4:30 p.m.
