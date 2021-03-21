HUNTINGTON — While 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic was a tough year for most industries, the residential real estate market broke records locally and nationwide.
According to Huntington Multiple Listing Service statistics, the number of yearly sold residential properties and average home sale prices set all-time highs in 2020.
“There were 1,895 homes sold at an average price of $161,387,” said W.G. Bunch, associate broker with Realty Exchange in Huntington and public relations committee chairman and past president for the Huntington Board of Realtors.
Bunch says Realty Exchange, which started in 2013, sold more volume and had more closed transactions in 2020 than any year in its history.
“Our region has historically been a buyer’s market for real estate,” he said. “Typically, we have more homeowners with for sale signs in their yard than we have homebuyers who are ready and able to purchase. In 2020, that flipped. Fewer homeowners put their properties on the market, while the number of people looking at houses stayed consistent with past years. That resulted in more homeowners receiving multiple offers and homes selling for overall higher prices.”
When the pandemic started last year, Bunch said most real estate agents he talked with were concerned about the effects the virus would have on the real estate market.
“Regardless of your occupation, there was a good chance you were concerned with how the pandemic would affect you and your job in March 2020,” he said. “Most Realtors I talked to felt the same way.”
Bunch says agents changed some strategies and the way homes were shown and sold.
“Realtors have educated themselves on using online tools including virtual open house platforms and 3D walk-throughs, communicating with clients via ‘next best thing to being there’ apps like FaceTime, Duo and Zoom, and getting the necessary documents to all parties utilizing cloud-based technology,” he explained.
Terry Chapman, a real estate agent with Old Colony Realtors in Huntington and former president of the Huntington Board of Realtors and current member of its executive committee, said a lot of agents had virtual tours instead of having an open house.
“We also went from having all meetings in person to Zoom meetings,” he said. “I believe, for the most part, everything will go back to normal after the virus is over, but we’ll most likely meet virtually for some shorter meetings.”
Lorre Wilson, broker with eXp Realty in Huntington, said her company put in place precautionary measures such as wearing masks, sanitizing, a lot of virtual showings and FaceTime showings.
“At our company we have always been cloud-based, so not much has changed with our agents,” she said. “We were already built for virtual business. I think now more than ever buyers and sellers see the importance of representation. Real estate agents that know their market, business and numbers will always be the ‘go-to’ agents. We just keep showing and proving that the future in real estate is virtual, cloud-based and team oriented. Our clients see that and want that. Ours will continue to grow, and the constant increase in tools our company provides to our agents allows them to have a multitude of tools in their business toolbox.”
All the new strategies, along with traditional methods, showed homeowners continuing to list and sell their homes, while homebuyers took advantage of low mortgage rates and continued to purchase homes during the pandemic.
Bunch, who was Huntington’s Realtor of the Year in 2010, says for the Huntington region market, trends should be based on at least three years of comparable data.
“The number of sold residential properties in the Huntington Board of Realtors’ service area has increased 15% since 2017, while home values, based upon sale prices, have increased by 11% since 2017,” he said. “Three specific areas with significant increases in home values are eastern Cabell County, which includes the Ona, Milton and Culloden areas and is up 21% since 2017; Lawrence County, Ohio, increased by 15% since 2017; and Wayne County is up 16% since 2017. Barboursville is up 7% and Huntington is up 5%.”
Bunch says 2021 is off to an encouraging start, but mortgage rates can change quickly.
“This is a big factor on the housing market,” he said.
Wilson says her company did well in 2020. Hot real estate markets included Proctorville, Ohio, and Barboursville and Teays Valley in West Virginia.
“2020 started out as a buyer’s market, which is fairly normal in our Tri-State area, but then grew to be a seller’s market, which is where we are right now,” she said.
Wilson believes sellers need to take advantage of selling now if they can.
“We have lots of buyers still ready to look and buy,” she said.
Real estate experts predict that home prices will increase by 8% in 2021, and they’re projected to grow at a slightly slower rate of 5.5% in 2022.
Wilson’s outlook is that for real estate agents who make the job of selling homes a career, the market is always hot.
“They are always networking, marketing and creating business,” she said. “As independent contractors, we wake up unemployed every day and have to make, create our business every day. Our region will always have a healthy market. Even in the 2008 housing crash, our market was not devastated like most. Our area is unique due to local, national businesses, colleges and universities, hospitals and so much more.”
Wilsons says her advice for sellers is to make sure to have representation.
“With real estate laws to follow, disclosures, inspections and lenders, so much goes on behind the scenes of a real estate transaction,” she said. “Without representation, so much can go wrong. There is a huge value to having representation, so don’t risk losing your most valuable asset — your real estate.”
Chapman added that he believes the housing market is strong going into 2021.
“As the pandemic weakens, we will start seeing more and more homes listed in our regions and many others,” he said. “Owning your own is still, and always will be, the American dream.”