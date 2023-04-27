HUNTINGTON — Efforts are underway to put the amphitheater in Ritter Park on the map of entertainment venues in Huntington.
The property, owned and operated by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, is used most by children’s theater groups. Jill LaFear, chair of the district’s arts committee, said the goal for the property is for it to be marketed as a venue and become a place where local artists shine.
Now called “The Ritter,” LaFear hopes a rebrand and some renovations will be the spark needed for the venue to gain the attention of the Huntington community.
Although the space is beautiful, the venue has needed some renovations to prepare it for a new start, LaFear said. The roof needed to be replaced and some of the space’s interior required updates.
LaFear said that she hoped the renovations might make the public curious about the venue.
Other renovations include improved lighting along the walking path and making more sections accessible.
Kathy McKenna, executive director for GHPRD, said she hopes that air conditioning can be added to the venue’s “back of house” soon.
LaFear said the space has great potential due to its outdoor location within the park, but enough shade to be a comfortable destination during the summer.
“Let’s shine it up a little bit so people can see it for what it really is; much like a lot of Huntington, it doesn’t always need to be torn down and rebuilt. Sometimes it just needs to be cleaned up a little bit,” LaFear said.
McKenna said she hopes for a greater variety of events at the venue, specifically mentioning the success of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, which used the amphitheater for the first time last summer, and how much the public enjoyed the space.
LaFear said The Ritter would soon begin looking for sponsors to help continue renovations. Last September, Huntington City Councilwoman Sarah Walling contributed money toward the recent renovations through funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The $80,000 contribution went toward replacing the roof of the structure, concrete work, signage, painting, door repairs and air-conditioning repairs, the city said at the time.
LaFear said she hopes people will look to The Ritter to see what shows are happening there, both the local music and theater acts and the national talent that tends to draw the crowd.
