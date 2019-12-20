HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Rec Center will host a Winter Kids Camp over several days: Monday, Dec. 23, Dec. 27, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2-3, according to a news release.
Each day of camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with before- and after-care options available. Before-care takes place from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and after-care options are available from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Healthy Herd Youth Camp is an active day camp full of games, activities, climbing and swimming. Specific activities vary day to day. All youth camps are for children ages 4-12, no exceptions. Campers must bring a lunch, and a snack is provided.
Registration rates are $30 per day for members of the rec center and $35 per day for nonmembers. Before- and after-care options are free to members and $5 per day for nonmembers.
Registration can be completed online at marshall.edu/campusrec or in person at the Rec Pro Shop.
or questions, contact Kayla Dodd, assistant director of marketing and membership, at 304-696-4732.