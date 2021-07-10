IRONTON — A recall petition has been filed with the Lawrence County Board of Elections for Chesapeake Mayor Kim Oldaker.
The board of elections certified that sufficient signatures have been filed to put the issue on the November general election ballot.
However, the board is seeking additional information from state officials and from Lawrence County Prosecutor Attorney Brigham Anderson’s office.
Oldaker was elected Chesapeake mayor in the fall of 2019 in a close race.
The recall petition was filed by former Chesapeake Village Council member Terry Griffith.
“The reason for the recall of the mayor of the village of Chesapeake is due to the inability of the mayor to provide a transparent and unified government entity that follows the procedures and requirements of the Ohio Revised Code for a nonchartered municipality,” Griffin said.
“There have been multiple instances of neglect of duty, along with appropriations for funding and 2020 year-end report that have yet to be filed with the county auditor,” he said.
“Also, fire service contracts were left unsigned, breaching potential lapse in fire protection for residents, and the mayor failed to appoint a street commissioner for over a year and a half, which is a requirement by the Ohio Revised Code,” Griffin said.
Since Oldaker took over the post, three village council members — Richard McMaster, Ken Wolfe and Jim Smith — have resigned. Council member Danny Burd, meanwhile, resigned to take over as Chesapeake street commissioner.
Oldaker led the drive to fire a police chief. Two village clerks, Kristy Nichols and Teresa Lawless, also have resigned, according to a city official.
Oldaker couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment.
Meanwhile, people filed in the past week as candidates in the general election this fall.
Kyle Webb filed as a nonpartisan candidate for the Chesapeake Board of Education, and Bill Moore filed as a candidate for Coal Grove Village Council.