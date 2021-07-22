CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The recall petition for Chesapeake Mayor Kim Oldaker won't be on the November general election ballot, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
"There is a removal process under Ohio law, but it doesn't consist of a recall petition" in the village of Chesapeake, Anderson said.
Mack Anderson, an assistant prosecuting attorney, reviewed the recall question at the request of the Lawrence County Board of Elections. He said Chesapeake is a non-chartered municipality and thus is not authorized to have a recall election under Ohio law.
Terry Griffin, a Chesapeake resident who collected signatures for the recall petition and filed it with the board of elections, said Thursday he knew a recall would be a tough battle.
"But I think the people of Chesapeake deserve more," he said.
Some local residents are reviewing their options, including filing suit in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, on the recall issue.
Oldaker was elected Chesapeake mayor in 2019 and has two more years remaining on her term.
"There have been multiple instances of neglect of duty, along with appropriations for funding and 2020 year-end reports that have yet to be filed with the county auditor," Griffin said after filing the recall petition.
