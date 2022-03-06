Left: Chef Isabel Cross, left, and Hospitality/Culinary Arts Program Director Chef Larry Perry, right, stand with Mountwest Community and Technical College Center for Culinary Arts graduate Leah Gore on Feb. 22 in Huntington. Gore graduated in 2011 and currently runs Jack the Bakery, a cottage bakery located in Milton.
LEFT: Hospitality/Culinary Arts Program Director Chef Larry Perry, left, works with Marshall Ash during a Soups Stocks and Sauces class at Mountwest Community and Technical College Center for Culinary Arts on Feb. 22 in Huntington.
Left: Chef Isabel Cross, left, and Hospitality/Culinary Arts Program Director Chef Larry Perry, right, stand with Mountwest Community and Technical College Center for Culinary Arts graduate Leah Gore on Feb. 22 in Huntington. Gore graduated in 2011 and currently runs Jack the Bakery, a cottage bakery located in Milton.
LEFT: Hospitality/Culinary Arts Program Director Chef Larry Perry, left, works with Marshall Ash during a Soups Stocks and Sauces class at Mountwest Community and Technical College Center for Culinary Arts on Feb. 22 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The culinary arts program at Mountwest Community and Technical College is training future chefs to put their skills to work in local restaurants.
Mountwest offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in culinary arts, and students can expect to learn a variety of skills during their coursework. The program is designed to provide students with professional and practical experience through a hands-on approach, blending in-class lecture theory, hands-on application and in-field lab practicum placement.
Students learn knife skills and food production, baking and pastry techniques, and restaurant and culinary operations management. They also acquire practical experience in developing menus and culinary artistry, all with the goal of eventually working in a professional restaurant or kitchen environment.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.