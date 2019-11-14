HUNTINGTON — Workers braved the cold to assemble a large Christmas tree at Judd Plaza in Ashland one day before record-breaking temperatures crept across the Tri-State on Wednesday.
Meteorologists said temperatures fell to a record low of 13 degrees in Huntington for a Nov. 13. The last daily record was set Nov. 13, 1911, which saw temperatures dip to 17 degrees.
A cold snap continues to affect the Tri-State, but the region is expected to begin to warm up throughout the week, according to a daily briefing provided by the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to return to average by the weekend.