A rare May snowstorm that hammered the western slopes of West Virginia’s eastern mountains from late Monday through early Thursday, depositing thick accumulations of wet, heavy snow, left the Davis area of Tucker County as the new state record-holder for a May snowfall.

“With this morning’s observation, the snow total near Davis, WV, is up to 20.3 inches,” the National Weather Service’s Pittsburgh Forecast Office Tweeted on Thursday. “This is a record for storm total snowfall in May for the entire state of West Virginia.”

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter.

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

