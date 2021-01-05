HUNTINGTON — West Virginia officials Tuesday reported a new record number of deaths related to COVID-19.
Forty-six deaths were confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Resources, including three women from Cabell County: a 73-year-old, an 86-year-old and a 77-year-old.
Other deaths reported Tuesday were an 88-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year-old male from Hancock County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 73-year-old female from Fayette County, 76-year-old male from Mercer County, a 78-year-old male from Harrison County, a 77-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 82-year-old female from Hancock County, an 83-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 81-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 96-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 90-year-old male from Hancock County, a 93-year-old female from Ohio County, a 79-year-old female from Mercer County, an 87-year-old male from Tucker County, an 88-year-old female from Hancock County, a 96-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year-old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 86-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year-old female from Mercer County, a 70-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year-old male from Mercer County, an 87-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year-old female from Hancock County, a 71-year-old male from Fayette County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year-old female from Hancock County, a 97-year-old female from Marshall County, an 87-year-old male from Kanawha County, , an 84-year-old male from Jackson County and a 79-year-old female from Marion County.
The deaths bring the total statewide to 1,442; 107 in Cabell.
There were 1,276 new positive cases of the virus reported statewide Tuesday, and the daily percentage rate was 12.01%. There are 27,316 active cases in the state.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine reported teachers and other school employees, people older than 65, and individuals with severe medical disorders will be included in the second phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution in the state, to start in about two weeks.
The governor said the goals of the first and second phases of the vaccine remain the same: to save lives and protect the most vulnerable, to protect health care workers, and to allow children to return to school by March 1.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted added that by providing the vaccine to people older than 65, nursing home residents and those with congenital medical issues, “Ohio has chosen to prioritize the populations that are most likely to die without it.”
Vaccines will have been administered at four of every five nursing homes by the end of the week, DeWine said, while noting he remains concerned only about 40% of nursing home workers are opting for the shot.