More Americans than ever on record will travel this holiday season, according to AAA annual holiday forecast.
AAA says 115.6 million people will travel from Sunday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Jan. 1. That is the most since AAA began tracking in 2000 and represents an increase of 3.9% over last year, or 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway.
More than 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, expects delays to be the worst on Thursday, Dec. 26, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.
“With unemployment at historically low levels, millions of Americans will put a bow on 2019 with a trip to see family and friends,” says Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central.
West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky transportation agencies are promoting safety for those driving to their holiday getaways this year.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted a message for holiday travelers to ensure their vehicle is properly maintained.
“Check the tire tread, battery, antifreeze, window washer and brakes,” the tweet said. “Allow extra time in your schedule and have patience since this is one of the busiest times to travel.”
To promote safe driving, the Ohio Department of Transportation says it will display several messages aimed at some of the top factors in serious or deadly crashes.
“The vast majority of traffic deaths in Ohio are completely preventable,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “While we engineer roads to be as safe as possible, the one thing we cannot control is driver behavior. We’re urging drivers to put down the phone, buckle up, drive sober and obey the speed limit.”
Messages will focus on distracted driving. Monday’s message mentions the 260,357 crashes recorded in the state so far this year and reminds drivers that life is “fra-gee-lay,” a reference to the popular holiday movie “A Christmas Story.”
On Christmas Eve, drivers will be reminded to stay to the right unless passing slower traffic because “Santa needs the left lane tonight.” Driving slow in the left lane is a common trigger for road rage and aggressive driving behaviors that can lead to crashes.
Christmas Day travelers will see a message targeted at impaired driving based on the 1989 movie “Christmas Vacation.”
Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are reminding drivers to stay off the distracted driving naughty list by putting their cell phones down and keeping their focus on the roadway.
“The holiday season is the perfect time to eliminate distractions, such as cell phones, while you drive,” DeWine said in a press release. “Protect yourself, your family and others on the road by committing to safe driving habits.”
Over the past five years, between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, there have been 1,171 crashes involving a distracted driver. These crashes have resulted in two deaths and 276 injuries.
The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and Kentucky State Police (KSP) are reminding motorists to be responsible behind the wheel as the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” increased enforcement campaign that runs through Jan. 1, 2020.
“While the holiday season is a special time to visit with friends and family, many of these celebrations include alcohol,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “All we ask is that drivers make a plan for a sober ride home.”
Images of Santa with the slogan, “He sees you when you’re drinking,” are at gas stations and bars/restaurants in more than 60 cities throughout the state with higher-than-average drunken driving-related crashes. Additionally, digital and social media ads will feature the iconic figure.
“While we always patrol for impaired drivers, we’ll have extra troopers on the road as motorists travel to and from their Christmas and New Year’s celebrations,” said KSP Sgt. Josh Lawson. “Make no mistake, our message is simple. If you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested.”
In Kentucky, 22 drunken driving deaths occurred during Christmas and New Year’s over the past five years.