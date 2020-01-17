BURLINGTON, Ohio — Since River’s Bend Health Care abruptly shut down this past summer due to financial problems, the building in Lawrence County, Ohio, has been vacant. But not for much longer.
On Wednesday, OVP Health, which is headquartered in Huntington, announced its plans to open a new, 48-bed inpatient substance abuse treatment center at the site of the former River’s Bend Health Care this spring.
According to OVP Health officials, the new facility, called OVP Health Recovery Center, will bring an investment of more than $1 million, along with approximately 25 new jobs, to Lawrence County. The planned center also will address a “significant and growing need” for local inpatient care and treatment for people struggling with substance or alcohol use disorders, according to a news release.
“Through our extensive experience in providing outpatient substance abuse treatment throughout West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, we have seen firsthand the need in this area for more intensive services and a higher level of care for these patients,” Paul Cowsar, OVP Health chief operating officer, said in the release. “The OVP Health Recovery Center will provide them with the safe, secure, therapeutic environment they need to regain their health and stability, while laying the foundation for a successful transition to outpatient treatment and counseling.”
The OVP Health Recovery Center, which will operate 24 hours a day, is licensed by Ohio to accommodate 20 inpatient beds for women, 20 inpatient beds for men and eight beds for patients experiencing acute detox, or severe and active withdrawal symptoms and complications from substance abuse.
OVP Health says treatment will be provided by a team of physicians and other advanced practice providers who are trained and experienced in addressing the comprehensive medical needs of patients suffering from the effects and complications of substance use disorder, including any of their accompanying health care needs.
The company has been “on the leading edge” of medication-assisted treatment and counseling services since 2011, according to the release.
According to Stacey Shy, OVP Health chief executive officer, the company received its second consecutive, three-year accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, or CARF, in 2019, signifying that its outpatient services and facilities meet or exceed the most rigorous standards in the industry. The OVP Health Recovery Center will also have that level of accreditation, Shy added.
While the majority of patients at the OVP Health Recovery Center will be housed in private rooms, some rooms will be designated for double occupancy. The center will also feature a fully equipped commercial kitchen, dining rooms, recreation rooms, individual and group counseling rooms and a chapel.
Treatment and length of stay will be individualized according to each patient’s needs; however, no stay will exceed 30 days, according to the release.
To qualify for inpatient care at the OVP Health Recovery Center, patients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio will be required to meet the criteria for residential treatment established by the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
The center will accept all forms of insurance, including Medicaid.
Patients will be admitted to the OVP Health Recovery Center by self-referral, but also by referral from local law enforcement agencies, local court systems, hospital emergency departments, primary care providers, and other agencies that provide substance abuse or health care services.
OVP Health says before opening, the center will undergo significant upgrades and renovations, including the installation of security cameras and fencing around the perimeter of the facility to monitor and limit access.
“Patients will be confined to the center for the entire course of their stay to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of the neighboring community,” the release said.
The company also announced it will hire a team of security guards to provide on-site security 24 hours a day.
In addition to security guards, OVP Health will hire medical and nursing staff, counselors, case managers, patient care assistants, and kitchen, maintenance and housekeeping personnel.
People interested in learning more about and applying for these positions are invited to attend a job fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., in South Point, Ohio.