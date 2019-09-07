The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Members of the recovery community, friends and family and supporters all came together Friday evening to celebrate the successes of those battling substance abuse disorder.
Recovery Point West Virginia hosted the eighth annual Rally for Recovery as a kickoff to September's designation as Recovery Month.
The annual event, featuring free food, live music, attractions for children and more, honors those who have initiated and sustained their long-term recovery. Participants from each of Recovery Point's five facilities across West Virginia shared personal stories, and attendees were offered tours of the Huntington facility.
Started in Huntington in 2011, Recovery Point serves more than 360 individuals, with all residential recovery programs offered at no cost to the client. Recovery Point also places peer recovery coaches with partnering organizations across the state.