CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Recovery Advocacy Project hosted its first forum through Facebook Live and invited all state-level political candidates to participate in an open discussion regarding substance abuse, advocacy for recovery and legislation related to those topics.
The event was titled “The West Virginia Vote Recovery Candidate Discussion.”
WVRAP moderators Matt Kerner, of Buckhannon; Kenneth Matthews, of Dunbar; and JoAnna Vance, of Beckley, led the discussion, in which 20 candidates participated. While invitations were sent to candidates from all parties via their emails listed on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website, only Democrats participated in the event, according to organizers.
“It ended up being a 3½-hour event and we ran over on our time because the discussions were so good we didn’t want to have to cut anyone off,” said Vance, 31, a Boone County native who will celebrate five years of recovery in March 2021.
Vance serves as a state lead for the project, which is a national 501(c)(4) organization that builds teams across the country in each state.
“For the last year, I’ve done community listening forums, community organizing and connecting with other organizations that are already in motion and doing stuff,” Vance said. “When we were putting our team together, I wanted people from different ethnic backgrounds and recovery pathways. I wanted an inclusive team. To my knowledge, there has never been a recovery group in West Virginia to hold a political discussion like this and bring so many people together. It was very rewarding for everyone involved.”
Matthews, 37, is one of more than 4,000 people in the state on parole following a felony conviction, according to state records.
Matthews is now certified as a recovery coach and a recovery coach professional and has worked as an advocate on recovery and incarceration-related matters. He is also a state lead for WVRAP. He is seeking approval to become a collegiate peer recovery coach. Matthews was hired part time to work on criminal justice reform for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia. State law keeps Matthews from casting his vote because of his felony conviction. The earliest he can exit parole is April 2021. The latest is Feb. 22, 2032.
Del. Rodney Miller, D-Boone, participated in the forum and brought his experience as a former Boone County sheriff to the table. Miller said he thought the forum was a success and he watched the discussion, even when he wasn’t part of it.
“I don’t think it is debatable right now the impact that substance abuse disorder has had in our communities,” Miller said. “Anyone who says they haven’t been impacted in some way aren’t paying attention or lying about it.”
He continued, “It comes down to providing more services in areas like Boone County, and this forum was great for me to hear the perspectives of elected officials and candidates. It is very clear to me that we need to pull the rope together and get our folks back that are suffering. It was great to hear the dialogue and the give and take as the evening went along. It was well-moderated and very efficiently done. I was happy to be a small part of the discussion.”
Kerner operates a community organization called The Opportunity House. Abby Coulter handles web design and graphic design duties for WVRAP from Morgantown.
Vance said it is important for the community to know where candidates and elected officials stand on recovery-related issues. She said an effort to organize a Boone County-based forum did not come together, and it was Circuit Judge William Thompson who suggested taking on a state-encompassing event.
“We sent emails to every candidate on the secretary of state’s website,” she said. “We dove right in.”
Vance was recently chosen to serve on the subcommittee for the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse and Treatment and will represent one of seven regions.
Vance added that, beyond open discussions regarding related legislation and potential legislation for the future in West Virginia, she was moved by the personal stories shared by candidates regarding how their lives were directly impacted by addiction.
“I was brought to tears multiple times by their stories,” she said. “It is so important that we share these stories and that no one feels alone.”
For notifications of future events, follow the West Virginia Recovery Advocacy Project on Facebook.