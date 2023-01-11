HUNTINGTON — A recovery group at the center of a lawsuit filed by the City of Huntington says the lawsuit was filed prematurely and could have been the result of a “misunderstanding.”
The City of Huntington filed a lawsuit in September in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia against The Lifehouse, which operates at least 14 sober living homes in the city.
Huntington accuses the recovery business of attempting to sidestep occupancy protections set by the city and state by refusing to let city fire marshals inspect its facilities, which puts its occupants at risk, the lawsuit said.
City Attorney Scott Damron asked the judge to determine The Lifehouse is not exempt from the inspection requirements set by the city’s rental registry ordinance.
In a motion for dismissal filed last week, The Lifehouse attorney John Alderman III said The Lifehouse made a written request to the city April 8, 2022, seeking a waiver for maximum occupants allowed in its facilities, as well as the city’s rental unit licensing and inspection requirements, but the city will not cooperate.
Alderman said The Lifehouse had sought accommodation from being subject to such inspections under four acts — The Fair Housing Amendments Act, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the West Virginia Fair Housing Act.
Damron said the request had essentially sought for the city to determine no provisions of the zoning ordinance, or building and fire codes applicable to life, health and safety apply to The Lifehouse.
Alderman said the city replied to the request with a 100-question form for each house seeking additional information. Alderman sent a letter detailing The Lifehouse’s operations, but said answering 1,300 detailed “overburdensome and irrelevant questions” was unreasonable.
Alderman said the city never made a determination on the accommodation request or scheduled a date to inspect the homes. He said all the information the city had needed was in the letter and questioned if it had gotten lost after being delivered via certified mail.
Damron said The Lifehouse wants to treat an inspection transactionally by only allowing city officials to inspect the units if the city labels them as single-family units.
In the amended complaint, Damron said Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters sent emails to The Lifehouse Director Rocky Meadows Sept. 9 and Sept. 16, 2022, for authorization to inspect the properties, but those requests were ignored. The lawsuit was filed Sept. 21.
The Lifehouse argued Huntington is targeting and singling out sober living homes — specifically The Lifehouse — because of public perception of recovery homes.
Alderman said The Lifehouse had already been inspected and passed a rigorous process by the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences. However, the WVARR states The Lifehouse’s certification was not active until September 2022.
Damron said The Lifehouse’s current status with WVARR does not matter.
“The failure to permit inspections is ongoing, despite any action by WVARR. Such refusal poses an immediate threat to the safety of the tenants of The Lifehouse,” Damron wrote.
Alderman argued the city’s accusations The Lifehouse refused to allow inspections could be due to a misunderstanding and asked the court to avoid premature adjudication.
“In the communications, The Lifehouse makes clear it is not giving up its legal status as a single family dwelling, and simply preserving that right, but is making perfectly clear that the City Fire Marshal is more than welcome to conduct inspections at The Lifehouse,” he wrote.
In Huntington’s code, the definition of family includes a group of not more than five unrelated people living together as a single unit and sharing common facilities. The city also enacted a residential rental unit licensing and inspection ordinance in August 2018, which requires all rental units — including recovery houses — to be inspected and registered regularly.
The International Property Maintenance Code, also adopted by the city, states for each person living in a home there should be not less than 120 square feet in a living room. For bedrooms occupied by one person, 70 square feet is required. Bedrooms occupied by more than one person should have 50 square feet per person.
The Lifehouse is no different from single family houses in a neighborhood, Alderman said, as it facilitates a family-oriented atmosphere and the business works more like an association providing services to residents. Alderman said it’s critical a person in recovery share a bedroom with others in recovery to give mutual support and monitoring.
Alderman said the federal court lacked jurisdiction to oversee the matter, as the city is seeking to enforce state and local ordinances, not federal laws.