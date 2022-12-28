Pollen8 founder Cheryl Laws, center, speaks with Hollie McCraw, right, and Ruston Seaman on the site of the nonprofit’s next venture, opening a restaurant on McFarland Street, in downtown Charleston. McCraw is Pollen8’s chief operating officer, while Seaman is a senior in West Virginia University’s landscape architecture program who’s been commissioned to design the outside space.
Pollen8’s garden-to-table restaurant will operate out of the space previously occupied by Noah’s Bistro. The adjacent empty lot will be transformed into a heated greenhouse and additional seating for the restaurant.
A new avenue of help is about to extend, this time into downtown Charleston, at a long-empty storefront and adjoining vacant lot.
Most recently home to Noah’s Bistro, the 110 McFarland St. project has received from the city of Charleston a $625,000 grant in American Rescue Plan Act money. This is to help rehab the space, which also formerly was Delish and Cilantro’s.
Behind the move to downtown Charleston is the same woman who has taken the nonprofit organization Pollen8 this far — Cheryl Laws.
Laws, 54, opened South Charleston’s Cafe Appalachia in 2018, one of her “social enterprises,” as she calls it. Laws’ nonprofit takes women in substance use recovery and helps them build basic life skills.
The journey begins at the 30-bed, 10,000-square-foot Appalachian Behavioral Health Care, which the nonprofit operates. As part of a 26-week program, Laws’ team stabilizes clients after five weeks, then puts them through a 12-week internship program, working at either Cafe Appalachia; the behavioral health center the nonprofit operates at the old Rock Lake Pool site in South Charleston, or Café Appalachia Catering, which does business from Rock Lake Presbyterian Church.
The group’s next venture is located next to Taste of India and John’s Lock and Key. Besides the small indoor space, the former Delish lot has remained vacant, run down and weedy, for about 20 years. Laws plans to construct a heated greenhouse on the lot for additional seating. April 1 is the target date for completion.
“It will be a garden-to-table restaurant,” Laws said. “It goes along with the theme of who we are. Old recipes will be on the menu, grab-and-go. We’ll have a coffee bar, freshly grown vegetables and locally sourced beef and pork.”
In addition to the the new downtown Charleston location, the group plans to launch an “urban farm,” a 2.5-acre plot bought from the Rock Lake church, which will grow raised-bed vegetables, crops in rows and hydroponics in a greenhouse.
“Recovery is forever,” Laws said. “We teach them about showing up on time, being a team player. The social enterprises serve two purposes — it’s a real-life training program. People come into the restaurant knowing they are in recovery. They are normal women whose judgment is no longer clouded by substance use. And it gives them a basic skill set.”
Laws’ business, which now boasts a budget of $1.6 million, began after she went back to school at the age of 42 to get a regents bachelor's degree and, later, a master’s in Appalachian Studies from Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina.
Boone included an establishment that allowed mentally disabled people to work, and a purpose. One also could volunteer for a meal. With a past that already included a job in Kanawha Drug Court, Laws took the food-as-therapy idea and ran back to West Virginia with it.
She said she and chief operating officer Hollie McCraw run the burgeoning nonprofit, which, in addition to the $625,000 in ARPA money, received $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission in 2021.
“It doesn’t seem like work and, for the most part, it isn’t,” Laws said. “I work seven days a week and, sometimes, I don’t get done until 9 or 9:30. Sometimes women get their kids back, or get a car or a driver’s license. If you know you had something to do with it, it keeps you going. There are tons of small wins that happen every day.”
