The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A new avenue of help is about to extend, this time into downtown Charleston, at a long-empty storefront and adjoining vacant lot.

Most recently home to Noah’s Bistro, the 110 McFarland St. project has received from the city of Charleston a $625,000 grant in American Rescue Plan Act money. This is to help rehab the space, which also formerly was Delish and Cilantro’s.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.