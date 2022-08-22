Musical artist Kyshona Armstrong, of Nashville, Tenn., laughs while speaking with members of the audience as Hope in the Hills’ Healing Appalachia conducts a music therapy session on Monday at Recovery Point in Huntington.
Armstrong began her career as a music therapist, working in treatment facilities, rehabilitation programs, mental health facilities, forensic units, nursing homes and special needs schools.
After the three women played their first song, Armstrong revealed to the room of men that she is a music therapist.
“One thing that I found was I was always meeting people at their rock bottom, right? Myself, I hit rock bottoms sometimes, and rock bottom looks different each time,” Armstrong said. “We have to remember when we hit rock bottom, the rock is soft. A lot of times we have a soft place to land.”
Armstrong told the group to write in their notebook with words or phrases if they are inspired by the music.
While also working with vulnerable communities through her nonprofit organization Your Song, she has started a national tour this year.
Armstrong, Conley and Murphy are independent Nashville artists, but also travel together to perform at various events.
“If there’s superpower magic in the world, music is definitely one of those,” Hope in the Hills Board President Dave Lavender said.
After a few songs, Armstrong said the group would create their own song from the notes they took.
Recovery Point clients yelled out words and phrases that turned into a verse and chorus and ultimately a song. While practicing and humming the words, one man was chosen from the crowd to join in.
As the unofficial musician of Recovery Point, the crowd of men chanted Chris Rasmussen’s name to play the piano.
“It was like a big hug,” Rasmussen said after he performed with the women. “It was easy to play with them because they were just so relaxed and fun.”
While only being at Recovery Point for three weeks, Rasmussen, 30, of Charleston, has made friends while playing the piano during the day. He said that the men at Recovery Point will often come up to him to sing or sit with him.
Rasmussen played the saxophone growing up and went to West Virginia State University to study music performance. He won the 10th summer International Conductor’s Workshop and Competition in Atlanta in June 2019.
“I want to show them that they did something that they didn’t think they were capable of,” Armstrong said. “I’m always trying to find a way to include somebody musical in the creative process. Because what that means is it’s no longer on us. When we leave, Chris could sit down at the piano and play the song.”
