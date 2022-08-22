The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Over 50 men in recovery worked together and created music Monday afternoon with a notepad and help from some Nashville artists.

Kyshona Armstong, Nickie Conley and Maureen Murphy brought their voices and a guitar to Recovery Point in Huntington for a music therapy session.

