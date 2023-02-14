The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Recovery Point administrative office is pictured in 2022 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Recovery Point West Virginia is planning to showcase hope for recovery to potential donors during a fundraising event in April.

The event, Embracing Hope 2023, is the most significant event Recovery Point West Virginia hosts. The event will include speakers Joseph Green and Jan Rader, as well as people who have graduated from the recovery process.

