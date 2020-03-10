HUNTINGTON — Recovery Point West Virginia’s headquarters will soon be moving to the West End of Huntington, thanks to the donation of a longtime vacant building to the program.
A recently completed agreement will give Recovery Point ownership of Pioneer WV Federal Credit Union’s vacant branch office located at 1040 Adams Ave. in Huntington, according Dan McGowan, CEO of the credit union.
“Pioneer’s credit union philosophy is that of people helping people. Our expertise is in helping people in their personal finances,” he said in a news release. “Recovery Point’s expertise is helping people escape the bondage of substance addiction, and that’s also much needed in our community. We commend them for the work they’re doing.”
According to the Cabell County Assessor’s website, the appraised value of the property is $536,300.
Recovery Point will move its operation to that location sometime in the coming weeks. Despite Recovery Point’s successful and growing operation since its founding in 2011, its headquarter offices have remained at its Huntington rehab location along 9th Avenue.
Recovery Point WV Executive Director Reggie Jones says community partnerships, like the one with Pioneer, are one of the things that make the program so successful.
“This partnership speaks volumes to Pioneer’s commitment to helping people beyond the financial sense,” he said. “Through Pioneer’s generous partnership, Recovery Point WV can continue the growth of our mission and the expansion of our services.”
He was not available later Monday for comment on how the donation will benefit Recovery Point operations.
Recovery Point WV offers drug rehabilitation programs to clients throughout the state at no cost to those battling substance use disorder. It relies on grants, donations and fundraising to keep up with program needs.
Locally, it consists of a 100-bed men’s long-term facility along 9th Avenue, a nine-bed transitional recovery home for women and a drop-in recovery coaching service at HER Place in Huntington.
Statewide, its long-term recovery program graduates maintain a 68% sobriety rate one year after completion of the program.
Pioneer provides financial services to over 1,000 members from its headquarters in Charleston. It has five branches located in West Virginia and Kentucky.