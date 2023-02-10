The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hope In The Hills, the nonprofit that organizes the annual Healing Appalachia concert, donates $30,000 to its partner agency, Recovery Point West Virginia, on Friday in Huntington.

 Tyler Spence | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A donation of $30,000 from Healing Appalachia, the West Virginia music festival that raises funds for addiction recovery, was given to Recovery Point in Huntington on Friday.

Charlie Hatcher founded the organization Hope in the Hills, which runs the annual music festival at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg, after seeing friends die from drug addiction. The funds raised by the concerts are donated to recovery centers across Appalachia.

