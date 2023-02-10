HUNTINGTON — A donation of $30,000 from Healing Appalachia, the West Virginia music festival that raises funds for addiction recovery, was given to Recovery Point in Huntington on Friday.
Charlie Hatcher founded the organization Hope in the Hills, which runs the annual music festival at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg, after seeing friends die from drug addiction. The funds raised by the concerts are donated to recovery centers across Appalachia.
Hatcher has been in the music industry since 2007 and said he desired to be a part of the solution to the drug epidemic. Hatcher and co-founder Dave Lavender believe music has the power to heal.
“Music is a spiritual uplift,” Lavender said.
Hope in the Hills, the subsidiary organization for Healing Appalachia, has donated more than $500,000 since its first festival in 2017. Tyler Childers has been a festival staple and will return to the lineup in 2023.
The festival is also completely staffed by individuals going through recovery or who were previously addicted to illegal substances. This gives employment opportunities for these individuals and also teaches skills that could be used for future employment in the touring industry.
Recovery Point had over 100 staff and program participants help in the construction of the two-day festival in 2022.
Recovery Point has locations across the state, with one in Huntington, and does not charge individuals going through the program. Andrew Daniels, director of development of the organization, said that it takes $32 a day to house and treat an individual in their program. The state government contributes $18, but Recovery Point is required to collect the remaining amount through donations.
“They see the need and the value of Recovery Point,” Daniels said about Friday's donation.
Healing Appalachia is set for Sept. 22-23 and is expected to be the most attended event so far. The festival has grown each year dramatically and will continue to donate all proceeds outside of operating costs to recovery organizations throughout Appalachia.
“We want to help people doing the hard work,” Lavender said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.