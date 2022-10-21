HUNTINGTON — Before Huntington shifted from being known as ground zero of the national opioid crisis and into the “city of solutions,” there was Recovery Point West Virginia.
The nonprofit originated as The Healing Place of Huntington in 2011 with just 10 beds and using a model developed in Kentucky. In the decade since, the program has grown into Bluefield, Charleston and Parkersburg, and offers nearly 350 beds available for people seeking refuge from substance use disorder.
Recovery Point caters to individuals suffering from substance use disorder and relies on grants, donations and fundraising to offer recovery services for free. Its goal is to help clients find lasting recovery and a new, healthy way of life.
The program has become successful by using real-time data, passion and scientifically backed methods to give the graduates of the long-term treatment program a second chance at life.
Clients of Recovery Point aren’t the only ones who benefit. Thanks to a partnership with Marshall Health, the program is helping doctors researching addiction science make headway in uncharted waters. When looking to the future, leaders also hope to expand to providing a holistic approach to help heal families as a whole.
Putting a point on recovery
Reggie Jones, executive director of Recovery Point, said the beds range from long-term residential facilities to transitional living facilities. The program has 100 beds at its original men’s facility in Huntington and another 100 for women in Charleston. Another 80-bed facility is in Parkersburg, and Bluefield has 60 more beds, both for men.
Jones said the program is built on a peer-to-peer social model that uses an evidence-based approach.
Clients typically stay from nine months to a year in the long-term residential facility, working through multiple phases of the program while learning how to find and maintain recovery.
The program includes counseling and therapy, support groups and more.
In a state with one of the highest rates of poverty in the nation, one aspect of the program is most important — it’s free to clients.
Jones said that promise creates challenges when it comes to making ends meet. The program gets support from state funding, but that pays only a portion of costs.
The costs per person using the program averages around $35 a day, but Recovery Point receives just $18.50. That’s why fundraising is such an important aspect.
Today, Recovery Point is a licensed behavioral health center and has a mobile integrated care (MIC) unit, an RV that goes to rural areas to provide primary and behavioral telehealth services to areas hit hardest by the opioid crisis, which also have limited health care services. The MIC service occurs in Wayne, Lincoln and Boone counties, but could expand to Putnam County soon.
Growing social enterprise
In the center’s model, there are three pillars for successful long-term recovery: having safe, affordable housing, living wage employment and transportation. In recent years, Recovery Point has also dipped its toe in social enterprise projects to help its clients and graduates be successful in their journeys.
Ask anyone in the recovery community, and they will tell you transportation is one of the biggest barriers. That is why Jones is most proud of its Routes to Recovery program.
“We all know that in this state, being a rural state, transportation is an issue no matter what area you are; that’s the nature of living in West Virginia,” he said. “The concept of this started as being able to provide transportation for people in recovery by people in recovery.”
Funded in part by the Pallottine Foundation, Routes to Recovery is a full-circle program that gives transportation jobs to graduates, who will transport individuals suffering from substance use disorder.
In about 18 months, it went from being a concept to a success. The program has already expanded beyond the creators’ dreams, as it is now a certified non-emergency medical transportation provider.
The program is working to provide transportation for area hospitals whose patients need to go to dialysis or those who have been discharged but have no way home, freeing up hospital beds and ambulances for those in greater need.
With six months left before the grant funding expires, Jones said they have been invited by the foundation to apply again for a grant that could expand the model.
“I think we’re really just scratching the surface of the potential for that program,” he said.
Another project is Building Community of Recovery on Substance Use Disorder, providing peer recovery support services to individuals recently released from incarceration or those on parole or probation.
Jones was also excited about the recent opening of The Point Cafe, located at 630 8th Ave. in Huntington, a resource center for the Huntington community that is part of a national recovery cafe network that originated in Seattle.
Jones said Point Cafe’s focus is to provide a range of recovery support services, with a case manager and peer recovery support specialists stationed at the cafe. Of course, community members can also stop by for free coffee and refreshments.
“We’ve tried to bring in classes, training opportunities and things that will not only benefit people in recovery, but could potentially benefit the community as well,” he said.
Offering barista training, healthy eating classes and more, he said the future of Point Cafe is bright.
Recovery Point also provides courses and training for clients who want to join the recovery community as their career.
Another aspect of the organization is using its data to help the next generation.
The group has teamed with Marshall Health, where Dr. Todd H. Davies, associate director of research and development at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and corresponding author on the study, has used Recovery Point data for a study that found lower initial cortisol levels might serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder.
Keeping real-time data and statistics, and putting it to use like that, has set the nonprofit apart from others, Jones said.
The average stay at Recovery Point is nine months to a year. Recovery Point has a success rate of about 33%, Jones said.
Their data has found about 75% of those who drop out do so in the first 30 days, with the likelihood decreasing over the next two months, Jones said. Because of this, the group has focused on bolstering early support services.
“The magic window for us is 90 days,” he said. “If people come to us and make it to that 90-day mark, their chances of successfully completing our program skyrockets.”
A recent alumni survey showed about 90% of graduates had maintained their sobriety for at least a year and about 85% were employed.
A decade ago, it was nearly impossible for anyone to get into Recovery Point due to the lack of beds. Despite having hundreds of beds, Recovery Point still averages a 97% capacity rate on any given day. A central hub, which can be reached at 304-523-HOPE, takes intake calls, and a waiting list is maintained for all facilities.
“Somebody who doesn’t understand the business, they may think that’s not a pretty good system, but it’s actually above the national average, which is in the area of mid- to upper 20s,” Jones said.
What’s next
While it has expanded over the years, Jones said Recovery Point has been successful because it’s not afraid to stop and assess where it is as an organization to make sure the mission is followed. The group doesn’t want to just chase dollars; it wants to find funding opportunities that fit within its core and keep it true to the mission.
“It’s been important that we just put processes and systems into place that really support the sustainability of our organization,” he said. “What we have done that has helped with our sustainability is really building a pool of relationships.”
Mindful of keeping true to its mission, Jones hopes the program can expand to new locations, but he also wants to expand behavioral health services to serve the general community, working with families of people who come through the program to rebuild relationships.
Jones said families are important and what drives a community. Recovery Point wants to be a part of nurturing that.