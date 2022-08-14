HUNTINGTON — Earlier this year, the American Red Cross declared a blood crisis during a surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
The Red Cross has experienced a 10% decline overall in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic, causing them to limit distributions to hospitals. The lowest donation rates are among those who are in the millennial age range.
According to the American Red Cross, donation rates typically decline in the ages after college until around 40 years of age across the country.
The Red Cross attributes this data to the idea that people in this age range are more likely to move, change jobs and have children and are less available to donate. They said this trend, although true for the millennial generation, is not specific to millennials, as this age range has always had lower donation rates.
They also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has further limited the ability of people to donate and compounded the challenges of reaching younger audiences, as Red Cross is unable to host as many blood drives at high schools and universities as it has in the past.
With limited access to younger donors, reaching donors between 25 and 40 has become even more important.
Amy Anderson, account manager to donor service recruitment at American Red Cross in the Central Appalachia Region, said 25% to 30% of their donations come from high schools and colleges, and a significant portion comes from the older generation, which she said is more likely to understand the need for blood if they lived through a time of war or conflict. She said the working generation is likely too busy to donate, but part of the reason donations are low could be a lack of education on the need for blood.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand the need more than anything. They just assume that the blood will be there if they go to a hospital, and that’s unfortunately not the case,” she said. “If we don’t have volunteer blood donors, we do not have blood in the hospitals for those who need it.”
She said since schools have opened back up, the need for blood has gone from critical to stable. However, there is still an age range gap in donations and a need for blood.
Generation Huntington, formerly known as the Young Professionals Committee, is a subcommittee of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce for ages 21 to 45 that conducts community service projects. For the second year in a row, they partnered with the American Red Cross for a blood drive at St. Mary’s Urgent Care Center on 5th Avenue.
“We felt like this was of great importance, because there is such a shortage in blood donations, so we were very privileged to be able to do that,” said Rebecca Stephens, chair of Generation Huntington.
The drive yielded 26 total productive units of blood from 24 donors, including four first-time donors. According to Stephens, the blood from this drive could save up to 78 lives.
“This was the first time that I participated in a blood drive, but I found that to be a pretty easy process and I didn’t have any negative effects from it,” Stephens said. “I never actually knew my blood type until this, so that was a piece of information I was able to learn. I think I plan on giving again in the future and trying to make it a regular thing.”
Stephens said part of the objective of Generation Huntington partnering with the Red Cross was appealing to their age demographic. For the past few years that Generation Huntington has hosted a blood drive, Stephens said they have tried to appeal to donors in their age range by giving away raffle items such as VIP tickets to the beer and music festival Rails and Ales.
“I would encourage anybody in that demographic to seriously consider donating,” she said. “Please do your research and find out if you are eligible. Certain blood types are more needed than others if you have the types that are universal donors. It really is a true selfless act to be able to do that and to make a difference in someone’s life who really needs it.”
The “universal donor” blood type that is in high demand at hospitals is O negative, because it is the most common blood type and can be used in emergency transfusions for any blood type.
Anderson said cancer patients require a lot of blood and plasma units due to chemo and radiation, and so do trauma victims. She said blood has to be voluntarily donated at a blood drive in order to be used in a hospital.
Anderson said one way the Red Cross has tried recruiting donors is by educating people on the need for blood through groups like Generation Huntington. She said a tactic that seems to work is allowing people who have been recipients of blood to give testimonials about how it saved their life.
Right now, she said the American Red Cross is working on a sickle cell initiative that is trying to increase the amount of blood from African American donors to help supply blood for African American sickle cell anemia patients. She said these patients can only receive blood from African American donors and they need it to survive on a daily basis.
“There is a community responsibility to donate blood,” Anderson said. “These millennials, we need them to start donating blood to help those in the hospital, because as our older generation gets too old to donate or can no longer donate, we don’t have anyone to replace them. If they don’t (donate), that will greatly impact the supply of blood. We won’t understand that need until someone in their family or themselves needs it.”
For more information about how to donate, visit the American Red Cross of the Central Appalachia Region website.