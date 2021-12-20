The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2020 0806 blooddrive 02.jpg
Buy Now

A blood donation is collected during an American Red Cross blood drive on Aug. 5, 2020, at the Huntington Mall. Donors are being sought through the holiday season.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible, according to a news release.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster if they are symptom-free.

Those who give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

West Virginia

Barboursville

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 3661 US Rt 60 East

Huntington

Dec. 20: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Dec. 21: noon-5:30 p.m., Marshall Recreation Center, 402 Thundering Herd Drive.

Dec. 27: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Dec. 29: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd.

Kentucky

Ashland

Dec. 22: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., American Red Cross Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave.

