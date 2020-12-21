HUNTINGTON — December may be the season of giving, but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual.
That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18 through Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 22 to Jan. 4 include:
KENTUCKY
Ashland
- Dec. 22: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Red Cross Boyd Co. Chapter, 4201 Blackburn Ave.
- Dec. 24: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave.
- Dec. 29: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., ARC Boyd Co. Chapter, 4201 Blackburn Ave.
OHIO
Gallipolis
- Dec. 30: 1:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., River of Life United Methodist Church, 35 Hillview Drive
Jackson
- Dec. 30: 12:30 p.m. — 5 p.m., Jackson Holzer Med Ctr, 500 Burlington Road
- Dec. 31: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 251 Powell Drive
Minford
- Dec. 31: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Minford United Methodist Church, 510 East St.
Portsmouth
- Dec. 29: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 610 4th St.
- Jan. 4, 2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., SOMC Friend Center, 1202 18th St.
WEST VIRGINIA
Huntington
- Dec. 22: 10:30 a.m. — 6:30 p.m., Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Dec. 23: 10:30 a.m. — 6:30 p.m., Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Dec. 28: 10:30 a.m. — 6:30 p.m., Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.
- Jan 4: 10:30 a.m. — 6:30 p.m., Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.