HUNTINGTON — The American Red Cross West Virginia Region will host a volunteer recruitment open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Red Cross office located at 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd. The public is invited to come meet with volunteers and staff from the Red Cross, ask them questions, hear their experiences and find out more about becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Attendees are asked to bring photo identification, such as a driver’s license.
Information will be available on volunteer opportunities such as disaster preparedness and response, Biomedical Services, service to the Armed Forces, and community engagement. To learn more, visit redcross.org, call Kelly Kolb at 304-340-3661 or email her at kelly.kolb@redcross.org.