HUNTINGTON - As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, providing food, shelter and comfort, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm's path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed.
Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at redcross.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 13-30 include:
West Virginia
n Huntington
Sept. 16: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Sept. 19: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Campus Christian Center, 17th St and 5th Ave.
Sept. 23: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Sept. 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Mary's Heart Center, 2900 First Ave.
Sept. 30: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
n Point Pleasant
Sept. 30: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mason Co. Career Center, 281 Scenic Drive
n Buffalo
Sept. 17: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo High School, 19005 Charleston Road
n Fort Gay
Sept. 17: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tolsia High School, 1 Rebel Drive, W.Va. 52 S
n Wayne
Sept. 18: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne High School, 100 Pioneer Road
Ohio
n Ironton
Sept. 19: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Rock Hill High School, 2415 County Road 26
n Proctorville
Sept. 24: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411
n Portsmouth
Sept. 20: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clay High School, 44 Clay High St.
Sept. 24: 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 610 4th St.
Kentucky
n Ashland
Sept. 26: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Paul Blazer High School, Blazer Blvd.
n Greenup
Sept. 30: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Greenup Health Dept, 806 Seaton Ave.