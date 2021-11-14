A meeting with his central Cabell County constituents gave Del. Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, all the reasons he needed to vote against the new House of Delegates district map last month.
Worrell, who has represented House District 18 since 2018, was the only Republican to vote against the map during a special legislative session of the West Virginia Legislature in October.
Worrell’s district includes Barboursville and takes up most of southern and central Cabell County down to its borders with Wayne and Lincoln counties.
The district lost a key neighborhood, Guyan Estates, in the new map the Legislature adopted last month, which Worrell said was the catalyst for his constituents’ discontent and his subsequent vote against it.
“I didn’t do it because I’m a Republican or a Democrat,” Worrell said. “That’s just what my constituents who I met with wanted me to do. ...They just weren’t happy with how the district had changed.”
Cabell County’s House delegation voted 3-3 on the map with Delegates Sean Hornbuckle and Chad Lovejoy, both Democrats, joining Worrell in voting against it. Delegates John Mandt, Daniel Linville, and Matthew Rohrbach, all Republicans, supported it.
Lawmakers drew new districts for the House, Senate and West Virginia’s congressional districts during the 10-day session that ended Oct. 20. The Legislature adopted the maps in a time crunch after U.S. Census data came four months late because of issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leading up to the special legislative session, members of the Joint Committee on Redistricting hosted 15 public hearings — 12 in-person throughout the state and three virtually — throughout the summer. The House Redistricting Committee hosted one public hearing during the special session.
Lawmakers anticipated big changes in the House of Delegates district map because of a 2018 law through which they committed to shifting from 67 multi-member districts to 100 single-member districts.
The House adopted its map on Oct. 13, three days into the special session that began Oct. 11.
The House adjourned while the Senate stalled on drawing its maps without much public debate before ultimately adopting a map Oct. 20.
The Legislature also adopted a two-district congressional map that splits West Virginia into a northern district and a southern district that will pit David McKinley, of Wheeling, and Alex Mooney, of Charles Town, against one another as incumbents in West Virginia’s new 2nd Congressional District.
Gov. Jim Justice signed the bills that established the maps into law on Oct. 22.
The 2022 election cycle will be based on the new maps, and lawmakers will represent those districts starting in 2023.
West Virginia Senate terms are staggered so only half of the Senate is up for election in a given election cycle.
State senators up for re-election in 2024 will still represent their current districts and can seek re-election based on the new maps in 2024.
Copies of the new maps are available at the West Virginia Legislature Redistricting website and the West Virginia Secretary of State website. Google Earth Pro is required to view the KMZ/Google Earth map files. The Secretary of State’s website includes directions about how to download Google Earth Pro and open the maps.
New Senate map slices Cabell in half
In addition to Worrell’s stand against the House map, Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, also pushed back against what he called a “Trojan horse” district map that drastically differed from the map the Senate Redistricting Committee adopted and that wasn’t amended in public once it reached the Senate Floor.
On Oct. 13, the day the committee adopted its map, Woelfel told the committee he was aware of a map that has support from the majority of the Senate that, among other things, would divide Cabell County into northern and southern districts. The county has been intact in its Senate districts since it was established in 1809.
Woelfel’s prediction came true on Oct. 20.
In the current district map, Cabell County is contained in one district, Senate District 5, with part of Wayne County from Westmoreland to Kenova.
In the new district map, Cabell County is cut in half from west to east, with the border following Big 7 Mile Road and Blue Sulphur Road in western Cabell County, the Mud River, U.S. 60, Cyrus Creek Road and to McComas Road until it meets W.Va. 10 at Cabell’s border with Lincoln County.
The northern half of Cabell County becomes part of Senate District 4, which also includes western Putnam County, all of Mason County, and western Jackson County.
The incumbent senators for that district are Sens. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and Amy Grady, R-Jackson.
The southern half of Cabell County still is Senate District 5, and it includes most of northern and eastern Wayne County.
Woelfel and Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Cabell, are the incumbent senators for that district.
Woelfel, who served on the Senate Redistricting Committee, said last week that it was an honor to have been on the committee and engaged in the process, even if he felt the Cabell County cut was “uncalled for.”
“Cabell County became a county in 1809 and other than about six months of that time, it’s always been kept intact as a Senate district,” Woelfel said. “That’s 200 years, so to break with that precedent without any rational basis was wrong.”
Still, Woelfel has leaned in to his new district, meeting with county officials in Wayne County since the special session ended.
“There’s a lot going on in Wayne County,” he said. “A lot of positive things are happening there, so what I’m doing is embracing the present and getting to know the people, so I can serve them.”
Plymale, Tarr and Grady weren’t available to comment for this story.
Cabell’s House footprint largely intact
A bird’s-eye view of the overall borders of Cabell County’s new House districts doesn’t look much different from the map lawmakers adopted in 2011.
Cabell County went from including three districts with six total members to six districts with six potential members.
Instead of House Districts 16, 17 and 18, Cabell County is now home to House Districts 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.
Currently, Hornbuckle, Linville and Mandt represent District 16, which includes parts of north and eastern Cabell and northern Lincoln County.
Rohrbach and Lovejoy represent District 17, which includes parts of western Cabell and northern Wayne County, and Worrell represents District 18, which includes central and southern Cabell County.
Even though there are six incumbents and six new districts, only five of the current incumbents could get re-elected.
The new House District 27 is the only district that includes part of Cabell and another county. It includes parts of Huntington and stretches into Wayne County, all the way to Kenova.
Residing in that district are Democratic Delegates Lovejoy near Huntington High School and Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, in Kenova.
One incumbent delegate, Mandt, announced in September he would not seek re-election to the House.
Lovejoy, first elected in 2016, plans to seek re-election. Griffith, who is finishing his first term in the Legislature, wasn’t available for comment for this story. Lovejoy indicated it was his impression Griffith would seek re-election.
“It’s obviously disheartening to be put into that position,” Lovejoy said. “We’ll just go forward and see how things work out.”
Lovejoy wasn’t pleased with the process by which the maps were drawn. In particular, he didn’t like that there was such a short window of time for public input for the maps after most of the public hearings had taken place and after the U.S. Census data was released in August.
Lovejoy has proposed a bill three times to establish a non-partisan commission to draw district maps to recommend to the Legislature, but the bill has not advanced.
“I don’t believe there were any ill motives on behalf of the folks that were conducting the process,” Lovejoy said. “It was the fist time in nine decades that the Republican party was in a position to draw lines. When the Democrats drew the lines, they didn’t do them as well as they could or should have been done. I believe they should have had an independent commission where the politicians aren’t picking their people and instead the people are picking their politicians.”
The largest of the new districts, House District 22, includes most of northern Cabell County. Linville, of Milton, is the incumbent for that district.
Despite a slight population loss, Linville said Cabell County fared well in the redistricting process by maintaining the potential for six delegates, all of whom will work with a smaller group of constituents.
“I think that’s overall a good thing,” Linville said. “I think that makes us closer and more accountable to those folks. It also makes it a lot more manageable when you talk about travel times and those sorts of things.”
Worrell is the incumbent delegate in the new House District 23, which is similar to the current House District 18, including Barboursville and parts of central Cabell County.
With the new single-member district philosophy in the House, Worrell hadn’t expected his district to change much, and he was disappointed to have lost Guyan Estates, especially at a time when its residents are set to begin sending their children to a new Davis Creek Elementary School, located in Barboursville and outside of the new district they live in, within the next few years.
Even though he isn’t pleased with the final result in his district, Worrell said he felt like the process overall was good, saying the final map reflects a lot of the comments he heard from the public during the redistricting public hearings.
“I was happy to see the (House Redistricting Committee) put them into action,” he said.
There is no incumbent delegate for the new House District 24, which includes parts of Huntington, starting in in the middle of the Highlawn neighborhood and neighborhoods along W.Va. 2 as well as into Barboursville as far as the Huntington Mall. Interstate 64 near the mall serves as part of the border for the district.
Hornbuckle is the incumbent delegate in House District 25, which only includes Huntington.
It encompasses part of Highlawn, all of Marshall University, downtown Huntington, and part of its northern border is Memorial Boulevard and 13th Avenue at Ritter Park. It includes some of Westmoreland.
The House rejected an amendment Hornbuckle proposed last month to smooth out the district’s lines to better correspond with the borders of neighborhoods in Huntington.
“Communities of interest were broken up, which is really unfortunate,” Hornbuckle said, noting the Fairfield neighborhood in Huntington and Barboursville as a whole were affected the most. “I think that’s a disservice to the people of Cabell County. It wasn’t the best way for the lines to be drawn because I don’t think it’s productive for our constituents.”
Hornbuckle, who has been elected every year since 2014, said he was glad to see Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties be included in the same Congressional district.
“Naturally, the corridor between Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha is good for economic development, as we share a lot of similar interests,” he said.
Rohrbach is the incumbent delegate for the new House District 26, which includes Ritter Park and neighborhoods along 5th Street Hill to the west. It spans along I-64, including Huntington High School and Huntington East Middle School and meets up with Barboursville to its east and spans to southern Cabell County to include the Cabell side of Beech Fork State Park.
Rohrbach, first elected in 2014, said he thought the redistricting process went smoothly and felt like communities of interest were intact. He especially was excited for Cabell County to have the potential for two Cabell-based state senators and about the single-member districts.
“This is a good opportunity to make it fair for everyone,” Rohrbach said. “It should get more people in-tune with their delegates. In a lot of districts where already single-member districts, but in the large, multi-member districts I think this gives people a lot better chance to have a representative for their neighborhood.”