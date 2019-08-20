HUNTINGTON - A Cabell County judge denied reducing the sentence of a woman who previously admitted to stabbing her husband to death during foreplay.
Jennifer Lynn Via, 49, pleaded guilty in July before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard to voluntary manslaughter in the death of her husband, Thomas Via. He was stabbed in the back with a 14-inch-long decorative dagger Nov. 4, 2017, at their home in the 900 block of 28th Street in Huntington.
Howard sentenced her to the maximum 15 years for the charge and upheld the sentence Monday after receiving a report of an investigation into her past criminal and personal history.
"I do think that your husband was battered before this happened, based on the evidence I heard," he said. "I think your attorneys did a fine job for you in getting the deal they did get, but I'm not going to change my sentence that I originally imposed. I think it's fair under these circumstances and I think you got the benefit of your bargain on the front end of it."
On the night of her husband's death, Via called Cabell County 911 to stay he had been accidentally stabbed while horse-playing.
Former Huntington police detective Chris Sperry previously said Via had given family and law enforcement agents several stories of how her husband had died and attempted just days after his death to collect an $80,000 life insurance policy that had been increased weeks before the incident.
The varying stories included that he had slipped on water and fell into an old knife or screwdriver.
Huntington Detective Chris Sperry said Via originally told him they had been mimicking a ninja superhero movie and she accidentally stabbed her husband as he stood up from a bent-over position while dumping water into a toilet.
Her final story given in July was that the stabbing was an accident which occurred during foreplay with weapons after watching Kung-Fu movies.
Via apologized Monday, and said she had lost her best friend and was struggling with grief in the killing.
"I can't say I'm sorry enough to his mother," she said. "I cannot bring my husband back. I didn't even think he was hurt. Then I didn't even know this was going to happen like this, because we were just trying to fool around."
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean "Corky" Hammers said given the evidence of past abuse, he found it hard to believe the defendant's story.
"When the supervisor came in and announced that Tom had been killed, one of the workers just blurted out 'She finally killed him'," he said. "Everybody knew this was going on. Everybody knew he was being abused and everybody knew he was embarrassed to talk about it."
Hammers said the victim was not around to tell his side of the story. In the end, Via had admitted to intentionally killing him, he added.
In asking for a five year reduction, defense attorney Kerry Nessel said it was unfortunate that the victim died, but said his client is remorseful and lost the love of her life. While in prison, she has been a model inmate, he said.
"They'd get drunk, had all these silly weapons around and watched Kung-Fu movies and it got out of hand," he said. "It's obvious she loved Thomas very, very much. It's obviously he loved her as well, but unfortunately, Thomas isn't here. He's a victim, she knows that and has come to grips with it. She has to live with that for the rest of her life."
Although many violent charges had been dropped against Via in the past and she had never been convicted.
Howard credited Via with more than 600 days of incarceration on her sentence and said he believed she would be parole eligible in five years.
