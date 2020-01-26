HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Libraries’ annual art exhibition, titled “Reframing Appalachia: Images, Stories and Dreams for the Future,” is on display at Marshall’s Drinko Library and Information Center on the Huntington campus.
It features 78 pieces of art by 20 artists, including Marshall faculty, students and community members. The exhibit plays off the library’s recent showing of Roger May’s traveling exhibit “Looking at Appalachia.”
“We’re trying to create a yearlong theme on exploring Appalachian identity through actual Appalachians’ eyes, rather than people outside of Appalachia who often stereotype the region,” said Sabrina Thomas, instruction and research librarian at Marshall.
An opening reception will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Drinko Library. The exhibition will be open to the public through May 11. The exhibit’s digital library may be viewed at https://libguides.marshall.edu/c.php?g=963739&p=7186415.