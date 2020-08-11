HUNTINGTON — Residents and business owners inside Huntington city limits will see an extension of COVID-19 relief adopted in March through the end of September.
Huntington City Council approved two ordinances Monday evening that will continue to eliminate the $20-per-month refuse fee for residents, as well as reduce business and occupation tax for retail shops and restaurants in the city from .25% to 0%, for another quarter.
“This is extending that time frame from July 1 to Sept. 30, just as we did before, and as we approach the end of the quarter, we will be making a judgment as to whether or not we will continue that,” Mayor Steve Williams said.
“As we were looking in March, we were thinking that by summertime we might be through this pandemic, and we can see that we are not anywhere close to being through with this. This is absolutely necessary that we continue to provide the relief to those businesses in the community.”
Also at the meeting, Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader provided an update to council members on the status of firefighters who were recently exposed to two employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
“The last week of July, we had two firefighters that tested positive for COVID. This was acquired not on duty,” Rader said. “We did quarantine some of our firefighters — I’m happy to report that all of those firefighters have been tested and they are all negative, and all of the quarantined firefighters will be back to work by Wednesday.”
Rader said the quick turnaround time speaks volumes to the policies put in place surrounding the pandemic, as well as the support from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
“The policies we put in place worked, and we are very fortunate that it was stopped where it was,” Rader said.
Williams also told council Monday evening that paving halted by the virus outbreak is set to begin next month in Huntington.
“Last week, West Virginia Paving informed us that we would be able to begin paving in Huntington in early September,” he said.
About $1,110,252 remains from the city’s last fiscal year paving budget, and $1.6 million has been budgeted for the current fiscal year.
Council members will be able to submit fall paving requests through Sept. 11.