CHARLESTON — Charleston’s 2023 Sternwheel Regatta will feature old favorites, like the Wiener Dog and Great Rubber Duck races, and newer ones, like a professional wrestling competition.
The Regatta Commission released the full schedule for this year’s events during a news conference at City Center at Slack Plaza Tuesday afternoon. The Regatta is planned for Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4.
The commission previously announced that musical acts for the event will include Flo Rida, Better Than Ezra, Jo Dee Messina and Kool and the Gang.
The five-day event will feature two nights of fireworks displays at Haddad Riverfront Park on Friday and Tuesday.
The Kid Zone, featuring free activities for children, will return to Magic Island this year for all five days.
“We’re bringing back something new that we tried last year that everyone loved, which was the Kids Zone — something free for all of our kids,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “We remember Regatta back in the day, right? But we want to start our kids understanding that Regatta is for them.”
At 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, the Wiener Dog Races will return to Magic Island. Registration will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Fix ‘Em Clinic, a low-cost spay and neuter provider.
Last year’s Wiener Dog Race was one of Regatta’s most popular events, Goodwin said. The race drew 75 dogs and an estimated 700 onlookers, chairwoman Libby Ballard said.
Ballard said the event is popular because it’s fun watching “low rider” dogs race.
“They get into it; they actually love to race,” Ballard said. “The racecourse is only 50 feet long, to accommodate their long backs. But we just have a lot of fun doing it. People think it’s funny because, many times, the dogs go off on a tangent and do anything but race. But when it gets down to the finals, you’ve got six dedicated racers and they’re in there to win it.”
In addition to the race, the Kanawha Obedience Training Club will do demonstrations and, possibly, the Charleston Police Department’s K9 unit will do demonstrations, Ballard said. The event also will feature a fetch competition.
Later on Saturday, at 1:30 p.m., the funeral parade will take place on Capitol Street.
The Slack Plaza Slamboree, a professional wrestling tournament, will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at City Center at Slack Plaza. Organizer Adam Harris said the tournament will include “seven exciting matches” with never-before-seen matchups.
Last year’s Regatta also included professional wrestling. The Regatta commission thought pro wrestling important enough to the city and state to incorporate it into the event’s first reemergence in more than a decade, Harris said.
“This year, we’re just going to take that formula, we’re going to update it, elevate it, and make it even more exciting,” he said.
Charles Wright, a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer better known by the ring name The Godfather will be a special guest. Wright’s appearance is sponsored by Charleston vintage shop A Walk In Time.
“He’s an icon of the Attitude Era for many of us, which was the height of popularity for pro wrestling,” Harris said of Wright. “He’s still beloved. One of the most in-demand appearances of all.”
Watching the matches will be free but there will be fees for a wrestler meet-and-greet, Harris said.
Even the Kanawha County Public Library will get in on the Regatta fun. The library’s main location, on Capitol Street, will host Super Saturday events, including on July 1 beginning at noon.
“So, that day, we’re going to have the ... Youth Symphony Orchestra, the funeral parade will come right past there,” said Denise Norris, a children’s librarian. “So we’ve got stuff going every other Saturday.”
The Great Rubber Duck Race is scheduled for noon Sunday, July 2, at Haddad Riverfront Park. The event is a fundraiser for the United Way of Central West Virginia.
Margaret O’Neal, president of the organization, said the United Way has sold nearly 1,000 ducks already and has a goal of selling 6,000. The first duck across the finish line wins $4,000. Prizes will be given to first 10 ducks.
The Regatta Commission previously announced that the Rubber Duck Race would rejoin the Regatta after being held on its own in 2021 and 2022.
“We’re just excited to be back in the Regatta,” O’Neal said. “It was there where it started. When we brought it back, it didn’t quite make the marriage those first couple of years, but to be able to do it this year. It’s a really cool thing. We’re super excited.”
The complete Regatta schedule is available now at https://charlestonregatta.com/schedule.