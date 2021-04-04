HUNTINGTON — Whether they were sipping tea with the Easter Bunny or searching a community park for brightly colored eggs, children of all ages have had multiple opportunities in recent weeks to celebrate the holiday.
That included egg hunts at various locations in the area, some with special themes, as well as the Egg-Citing Spring Fling at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington. Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District even presented an “Eggciting Egg Hunt,” an adaptive egg hunt for children with special needs.
Local shopping centers hosted events as well, with springtime to-go crafts being distributed at Ashland Town Center and an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt taking place at the Huntington Mall. The Easter Bunny visited both locations for photos with children throughout the past month.
Even pets were able to get in on the fun, with the Huntington Mall hosting a Pet Photo day for furry friends to get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny, too.