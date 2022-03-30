HUNTINGTON — Employees with the West Virginia Division of Highways have been filling potholes on the state’s roads in recent days.
That work is expected to continue in the region Wednesday, when the DOH plans to fill potholes on U.S. 52, W.Va. 152, W.Va. 101 and 8th Avenue in Cabell County; on W.Va. 152 and W.Va. 75 in Wayne County; on W.Va. 214, W.Va. 10 and Doctor Steel Road in Lincoln County; on U.S. 60 and U.S. 35 in Putnam County; and on W.Va. 62 and Boggs Road in Mason County.
The DOH uses a five-step process of milling out the pothole, brushing loose dirt out of the hole, applying a tacking material to help the asphalt bond, filling the hole with asphalt, rolling the asphalt to compact it and sealing the joints. Compacting it helps ensure drivers get a smooth ride, officials said.
Patching schedules may be affected by weather and other conditions, the DOH says, and drivers are reminded to pay attention when driving through work zones while potholes are being repaired.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.