HUNTINGTON — While overnight flurries impeded travel for Tri-State residents Friday morning, the powdering was minor compared to a powerful winter storm predicted for elsewhere in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S.
Snow that began overnight into Friday morning prompted the National Weather Service to warn of slick roads for Tri-State area residents’ morning commutes.
“The potential for light snow accumulations around 1 inch or slightly more exists across the area through this morning,” the NWS said in its special weather statement.
No hazardous weather is in the forecast for the rest of the weekend for the Tri-State area; however, the National Weather Service predicted 1 to 2 inches of total snow accumulation in low-lying regions of the state, and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains, into Saturday.
