HUNTINGTON — This year has seen some of the highest numbers of flight cancellations and delays in almost a decade, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
In just six months, delays have reached over 430,000 and cancellations are at more than 76,000, or almost 18,000 more than in 2019, before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What changed?
The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide pilot shortage. During the height of the pandemic, many airlines handed out early retirement packages to pilots and other employees to cut labor costs when travel demand was at an all-time low.
Now, airlines are rushing to train new pilots and flight attendants to meet the growing rate of leisure travelers, but this kind of training takes months.
“Even if they already know how to fly the airplane, they still have to learn all of the procedures that your airline has,” Anthony Gilmer, director of marketing and air service development for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said.
“I don’t know that it’s as much of an actual hiring problem as it is it just takes too much time to get everybody trained up.”
Less pilots also means less reserve staff, meaning that when there are weather delays or staff calling in sick, cancellations take place quicker than they used to, Gilmer said.
Higher gasoline and jet fuel prices also means it is costlier for airlines to hire more pilots and cover more routes.
Brian Belcher, director of the Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB), said main airlines are taking pilots from regional carriers with lower pay rates. As a result, regional airlines across the nation are cutting off contracts with smaller cities to free up pilots for more productive routes.
Lewisburg, West Virginia, was no exception. The city was one of 29 cut from their contracts with SkyWest.
Through the Essential Air Services program, several airlines bid to fly to smaller cities like Lewisburg under the conditions that the federal government pays the airline a specific amount to fly there and the airline has a limit to how much they can charge passengers. This ensures that smaller cities maintain a minimal level of scheduled air travel.
“It’s always been a very critical lifeline for a lot of communities that wouldn’t otherwise have flights,” Gilmer said.
Belcher said that before their contract with SkyWest was terminated, the airport was having to share planes with Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, meaning flights would stop there en route and the Greenbrier Valley Airport could only use a percentage of the seats on the flight.
The airline has just accepted a bid from Contour Airlines, which Belcher said has less pilot pressure and can maintain flight schedules with the Greenbrier Valley Airport.
Maintaining flight schedules is crucial for airlines experiencing a heightened demand for leisure air travel two years after the start of the pandemic.
“Business travel has rebounded some, but it’s not rebounded to where it was before COVID. Leisure travel, though, is way up because people were locked up for so long, they just wanted to get out and have a vacation or travel,” Belcher said.
“West Virginia is a perfect example. People in the big cities wanted to get out to where it wasn’t as populated, there were less people, you can be outdoors mountain climbing, biking, hiking, fishing, canoeing and everything that we have to offer.”
He said now that there are more passengers than seats on planes, passengers are harder to accommodate when there are delays and cancellations. Nevertheless, regional airport officials have advice for wayward travelers.
Clint Ransom, deputy director of the Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS), said Huntington flights are not at risk, with only a few canceled flights per month. Still, he recommends that all passengers buy travel insurance to have the option to change flights and overall be flexible.
Belcher said passengers should keep track of connecting flights and reach out to airlines for accommodations through social media or over the phone instead of overwhelming ticket agents.
“I think the most important thing for passengers is to just be patient and flexible. All the airlines, they really are trying their best to get you where you want to go when you’re supposed to get there … bear with them, even on the days we read about all these delays and cancellations across the country. The overwhelming majority of flights still come and go pretty close to on time,” Gilmer said.