The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2023_Calloway, Katherine_portrait_Feb. 20_DD20230220_3090[5463].jpg

Katherine Calloway

 Courtesy of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — For the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) newest regional assistant dean, years spent improving the lives of patients around the world taught her lessons that are proving valuable in the Mountain State.

Katherine Calloway, D.O., MPH, works in the South Central Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus, which consists of seven regions across the state where third- and fourth-year medical students complete their clinical rotations. The South Central Region encompasses all of West Virginia’s Kanawha, Boone, Logan and Mingo counties and parts of Fayette, Lincoln, Putnam and Wyoming counties.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you