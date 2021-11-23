Kindergarten teacher Amber Adkins talks with parents and students during Cabell Virtual Learning Academy’s first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the former Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
Cabell Virtual Learning Academy will soon be opening registration to students in grades K-12 for the second semester.
From Dec. 1-17, students interested in attending classes online may register by visiting the Cabell County Schools website, www.cabellschools.com, and locating the “Cabell Virtual Learning Academy” link under the “Families” heading.
Cabell Virtual Learning Academy is a Kindergarten through 12th grade program for families who choose to have their children educated from home. Those who successfully complete the program may earn a diploma from Cabell Midland High School or Huntington High School. Students who register for Cabell Virtual Learning Academy will be reviewed before being fully admitted.
According to district officials, full-time virtual students can expect:
To receive instruction from state-certified instructors.
Students in grades 9-12 receive instruction from state-certified West Virginia Virtual School teachers.
Students in grades K-8 receive instruction from state-certified Cabell County teachers.
To follow the Cabell County public school calendar.
Access to a school counselor.
To receive appropriate Special Education services.
The option to attend activities and athletics at their zoned physical schools.
Accredited courses.
Graduating seniors may participate in district’s annual graduation ceremony.
Cabell County full-time virtual students are required to participate in state-mandated assessments. Students currently enrolled at Cabell Virtual Learning Academy will remain enrolled unless the parent or guardian chooses to move them to in-person learning or the student is removed from the academy for attendance or academic performance issues.
For more information, contact Joe Thacker, coordinator of virtual learning, by email at joe.thacker@k12.wv.us or by calling 304-528-5098.
