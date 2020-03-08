HUNTINGTON — The annual Hospice of Huntington Camp Good Grief is set for Saturday-Sunday, April 25-26, at Howell’s Mill Christian Assembly in Ona.

Since 1994, Hospice of Huntington has hosted a bereavement camp designed to support children, ages 6-16, who are coping with a loss. The experience brings together children with their peers, adult volunteers and trained professionals to participate in group and individual activities aimed at helping them better understand their feelings of loss.

There is no cost to attend, and the family need not have been served by Hospice of Huntington to participate in Camp Good Grief.

Advance registration required by calling 304-529-4217 or completing the form at hospiceofhuntington.org.

