HUNTINGTON — Registration for the second annual United Way of the River Cities’ cornhole event is now open.
Registration is $50 per two-person team and includes an event T-shirt and Live United jelly bracelet. Registration closes July 15 or when team slots have been filled, according to a news release. The tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, with sign-in one hour before. There will be no team registration on game day. Food trucks will be on site.
Funds raised will support the UWRC’s safety-net and impact funds through grants to local nonprofits in the areas of health, education and financial stability.
In 2021, 48 teams competed in the triple-bracketed event, with three winners. This year, 64 teams will compete in a double-elimination, winner-takes-all tournament at the UWRC’s large field at 820 Madison Ave., in Huntington.
