HUNTINGTON — Registration for the RVCARES Baby Bites Pantry & Care Closet Spring Infant Essential Drive-thru event is now open.
Any pregnant or parenting individuals of infants up to age 3 are welcome to register.
There are no income restrictions, but registration is limited to the first 100 callers. To register, individuals must call 304-470-0462.
The drive-thru event will take place at RVCARES at 2021 West 5th Ave., Huntington, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Each infant registered will receive a free package full of infant essentials. Those packages will include diapers, wipes, formula, baby/toddler food and snacks, hygiene products such as shampoo, baby wash and diaper cream, and a special sensory toy.
Attendees are required to wear masks and remain in their cars when receiving items.
Partner organizations will be in attendance to share vital community resources that families with infants or toddlers may need.
“We love holding these special events, it really allows us to connect with the community and serve them,” said Janie Fuller-Phelps, director of RVCARES. “Knowing infants and toddlers in our community are healthy and cared for is our number one priority.”
Funders of this project include the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, the United Way of the River Cities, the Pilot Club of Huntington and Toyota.