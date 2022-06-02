HUNTINGTON — Huntington residents can now sign up for the city’s curbside recycling program.
The service will begin Saturday, Oct. 1. Last week, the City Council approved a purchase agreement with Ohio-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling. The city is looking for 910 residents to register.
The City of Huntington said in a news release that the voluntary program will not affect the household garbage service provided by the Public Works Department.
“Implementing a curbside recycling program in Huntington has been a vision of mine since I served on City Council prior to being elected mayor in 2012, and I was proud to see Huntington City Council vote unanimously in support of this partnership with Rumpke,” Mayor Steve Williams said in the release. “With the credit that the City of Huntington will apply to refuse fee bills, our residents will ultimately pay only $5 per month for this service.”
Huntington residents may sign up by going to rumpke.cc/huntingtonrecycles or calling 800-828-8171, ext. 8755, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. When calling, residents should say they want to sign up for the Huntington Recycles program.
The program is a single stream service, which means residents do not have to sort or separate recyclables. All materials can be placed into the container provided by Rumpke and do not have to be bagged. Acceptable materials include paper, cardboard, plastic, glass bottles, all colors of jars, and cartons, such as juice boxes or milk cartons.
Rumpke will haul the materials away every two weeks. The recyclables will go to the company’s processing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. A Rumpke official previously told The Herald-Dispatch that 100% of the materials stay in the United States, with 80% staying in Ohio and 95% staying in the Midwest.
The city will not incur any costs for the program if 910 residents sign up. Residents will pay $10 a month. At sign-up they must agree to make an up-front payment for the first six months of service, as well as a one-time delivery fee of $10 for a 95-gallon container. The fee will increase to $20 for residents who sign up after Oct. 1, the city news release said. Rumpke will send invoices for the payments to residents in August or September.
City residents who join curbside recycling will be eligible for a $5 monthly credit on quarterly refuse bills. The city said more information about receiving the credit will be available soon.
Residents who have the city’s household garbage service will be eligible for the curbside recycling program. Owner-occupied properties and renters who live in apartment buildings with four or fewer units are eligible.
The city said renters who live in apartment buildings with five or more units are not eligible at this time. In the future, the city and Rumpke “may pursue a pilot project with a large apartment complex” to determine the feasibility of expanding the service to these properties.
Businesses are not eligible for residential curbside recycling, but Rumpke offers commercial recycling for businesses. To learn more about that service, call 800-828-8171, ext. 8765.
The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority has partnered with Rumpke for several years, the authority’s Executive Director Mark Buchanan previously told The Herald-Dispatch. At the time, he said between 1,700 and 1,800 households drop off recycling through the authority’s program.
In a Facebook comment made last Thursday, the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority said it has no plans to close the Virginia Avenue facility and encouraged recyclers to sign up for the curbside recycling program.
Jim Insco, the city’s director of Public Works, previously said the city tried to implement a curbside recycling program twice in the 1990s. The city has partnered with Rumpke in the past to haul household garbage to Kentucky.